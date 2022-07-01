Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 144,443 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COM stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

