Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

