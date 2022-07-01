Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of WBS opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

