Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.67. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $48.00 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $394.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

