Wedbush Comments on Progress Software Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.