Wedbush Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

