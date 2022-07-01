Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.42% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 143,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

