Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,796 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

