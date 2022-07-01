Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,606 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.28 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

