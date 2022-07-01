Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

