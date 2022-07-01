Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 442 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Twilio stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.