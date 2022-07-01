Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 932 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

BIZD stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

