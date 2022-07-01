Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $337.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

