Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

UBER opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.