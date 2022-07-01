Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 90,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 692,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

