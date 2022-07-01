Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

