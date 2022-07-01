Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

