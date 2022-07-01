Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

