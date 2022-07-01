Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.