Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,765 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.