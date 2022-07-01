Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,609 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 58,913 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

