Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

