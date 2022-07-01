Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.
Sempra Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
