Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

