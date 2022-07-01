Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $482.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

