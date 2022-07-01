Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

