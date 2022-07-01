Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 926 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $28,922,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

