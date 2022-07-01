Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1,947.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE HTH opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

