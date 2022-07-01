Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

