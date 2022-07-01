Wedbush Weighs in on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

HBAN opened at $12.03 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,678 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 517,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,627 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.