Well Done LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

