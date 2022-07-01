Well Done LLC Buys Shares of 4,359 Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QMOM. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 449,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

QMOM stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

