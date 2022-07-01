Well Done LLC Has $44.95 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.65 and its 200-day moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

