Well Done LLC Purchases 483 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Well Done LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.84 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.