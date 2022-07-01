Well Done LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.51 and a 200 day moving average of $234.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

