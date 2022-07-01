Well Done LLC Purchases Shares of 5,759 iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

IGE stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.