Well Done LLC Sells 15,083 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Well Done LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,205,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 478,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $38.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

