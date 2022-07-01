Well Done LLC Sells 758 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

