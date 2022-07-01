Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $124.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

TT opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

