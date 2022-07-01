Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.69.
NYSE WELL opened at $82.35 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
