Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.