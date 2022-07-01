Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

NYSE:WAL opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 918.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

