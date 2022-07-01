Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

