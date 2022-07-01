Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

