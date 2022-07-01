WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $39.84 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in WestRock by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in WestRock by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

