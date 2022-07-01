WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 7.4%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. 75,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,307,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of research firms have commented on WE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,270,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 133.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,500,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,901,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

