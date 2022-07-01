Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $36,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.