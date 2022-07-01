Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.99.

UP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

UP opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 1,004.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

