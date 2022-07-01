Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,891,021.76.

Joel Maxwell Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

