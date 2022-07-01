Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.